The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 39.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toro by 35.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTC opened at $96.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

