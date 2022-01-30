The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $389.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

