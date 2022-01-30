The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00017992 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $710.79 million and $434,791.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

