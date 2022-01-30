The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

