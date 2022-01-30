The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

