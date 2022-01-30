Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $908.59 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $908.59 million and $31.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00182979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00386831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

