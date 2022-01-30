Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 31.3% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $917.28 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00176280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00074306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00367574 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

