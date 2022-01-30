THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $5.25 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

