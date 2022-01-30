Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Financial Review

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.75 $12.11 million N/A N/A Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.24 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats Third Coast Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

