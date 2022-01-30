Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $115,048.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,358.51 and $115,048.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00290482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002080 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

