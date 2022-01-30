Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Critical Comparison

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Thryv alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thryv and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Naspers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Naspers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.94 $149.22 million $5.99 5.13 Naspers $5.93 billion 11.25 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Thryv.

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Naspers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.