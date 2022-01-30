Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III accounts for about 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.21% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

