Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

