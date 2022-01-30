Tiger King (TKING) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $123,643.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

