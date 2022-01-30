TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.33% of TimkenSteel worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

