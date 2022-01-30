Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TITUF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
