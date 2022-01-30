TitanSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $70.18 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $70.18 million and approximately $45,817.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00109383 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

