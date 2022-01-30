Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 79.1% in January

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of TOFB opened at $2.35 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

