Tokenbox (TBX) Hits Market Cap of $114,771.60

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $114,771.60 and $2,558.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.