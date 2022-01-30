TokenPay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,122.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $766,463.65 and $74,122.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.13 or 0.99925456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00487607 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

