Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in January

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.
About Tokuyama
