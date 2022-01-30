TomoChain Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $99.21 million and $6.25 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,069,475 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

