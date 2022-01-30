Toncoin Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $6.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.