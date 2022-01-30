Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

