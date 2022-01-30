Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $23.29 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $21.18 or 0.00055832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $23.29 million and $4.51 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

