Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $22.57 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $20.53 or 0.00055440 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

