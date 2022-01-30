TouchCon Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $867,232.64 and $29,448.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

