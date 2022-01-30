TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.71 Million

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $386.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $391.00 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $465.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $417.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

