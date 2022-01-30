TradeStars (TSX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $274,587.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $274,587.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.