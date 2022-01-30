Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 364.33 ($4.92).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.14. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.