Tranchess (CHESS) One Day Volume Tops $52.69 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $59.06 million and $52.69 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.08 or 1.00104322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00504942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,488,626 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

