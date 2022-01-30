TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.68 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

