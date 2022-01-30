TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $604.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $537.84 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

