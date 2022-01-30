TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 120.4% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the December 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

