TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Cut by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.