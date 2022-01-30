Travala.com Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $59.02 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

