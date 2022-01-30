TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 122.2% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.98 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.