Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.