Trias Token (new) Hits Market Cap of $8.91 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $848,425.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00014769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

