TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of TriCo Bancshares worth $44,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

TCBK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

