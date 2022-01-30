Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 666,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. TD Securities began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

