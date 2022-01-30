Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Trinseo worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

