Trollcoin (TROLL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $223,496.19 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,683.45 or 0.99953069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00488582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

