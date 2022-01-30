TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.85 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $547.35 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000265 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,801,795,255 coins and its circulating supply is 101,801,802,283 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

