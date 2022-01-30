TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 37.2% in January

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 873,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

