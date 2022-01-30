Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

