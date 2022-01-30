Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $173.88 million and $7.49 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.