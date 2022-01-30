TrustSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $865,879.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $865,879.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.