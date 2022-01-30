TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $96.41 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $865,879.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

