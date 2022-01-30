TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of TTEC worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

